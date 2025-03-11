Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.63%

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended up 3.63% at 828.7 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 6.78%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 5.27% and DLF Ltd gained 4.17%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 9.00% over last one year compared to the 0.74% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 1.38% and Nifty PSE index gained 0.90% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.17% to close at 22497.9 while the SENSEX has declined 0.02% to close at 74102.32 today.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

