Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.83% to Rs 365.70 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 21.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 365.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 1130.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1048.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

365.70283.861130.861048.2511.366.398.558.1935.4512.1772.5258.0325.360.1428.4312.7621.53-6.90-1.93-2.76

