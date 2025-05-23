Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 78.76% in the March 2025 quarter

The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 78.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 2397.27 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 78.76% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 2397.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2678.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.25% to Rs 272.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 8518.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9376.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2397.272678.24 -10 8518.409376.35 -9 OPM %13.3215.64 -14.4716.69 - PBDT218.35328.85 -34 814.951187.97 -31 PBT35.32174.77 -80 119.90541.66 -78 NP27.41129.04 -79 272.65359.95 -24

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

