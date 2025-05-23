The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit declines 78.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 2397.27 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements declined 78.76% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 2397.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2678.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.25% to Rs 272.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.15% to Rs 8518.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9376.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2397.272678.248518.409376.3513.3215.6414.4716.69218.35328.85814.951187.9735.32174.77119.90541.6627.41129.04272.65359.95

