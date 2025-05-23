Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 1231.22 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 1.47% to Rs 109.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 1231.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1289.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.25% to Rs 202.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4054.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4086.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content