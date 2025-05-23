Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 1231.22 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 1.47% to Rs 109.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 1231.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1289.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.25% to Rs 202.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 282.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 4054.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4086.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1231.221289.98 -5 4054.404086.53 -1 OPM %7.156.84 -6.387.21 - PBDT153.83151.16 2 293.07400.89 -27 PBT148.16144.98 2 269.64376.72 -28 NP109.94108.35 1 202.84282.69 -28

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

