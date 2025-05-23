Grasim Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 44267.26 crore

Net profit of Grasim Industries rose 9.20% to Rs 1495.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1369.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 44267.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37727.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.12% to Rs 3705.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5624.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 148477.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130978.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

44267.2637727.13148477.89130978.4819.7720.9219.0320.765894.685827.0517517.6419270.494063.334497.8311063.9114269.171495.901369.823705.685624.49

