Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.52% to Rs 3.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.08% to Rs 48.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.4225.6848.40142.70-10.120.314.0120.952.810.546.3734.722.450.264.8633.742.01-2.633.8530.85

