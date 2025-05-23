Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.15% to Rs 674.03 crore

Net profit of Universal Cables rose 2.31% to Rs 49.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.15% to Rs 674.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 580.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.40% to Rs 89.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 2408.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2020.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

