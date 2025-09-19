Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Century Plyboards gains after reappointing Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman & MD

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Century Plyboards (India) advanced 1.06% to Rs 811.65 after the company's board approved the re-appointment of Sajjan Bhajanka as chairman and managing director (MD) for period of five years with effect from 1 April 2026.

Sajjan Bhajanka is a commerce graduate with 46 years of rich experience in management, administration, finance and strategic planning. He has been associated with the company since 15 December 1986, when he was appointed to the board. He holds 2,42,14,037 equity shares of the company, with a face value of re 1 each.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 50.6% to Rs 51.86 crore on 16.3% increase in net sales to Rs 1,169.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

