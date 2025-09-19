Arfin India gains after bagging Rs 180-cr order from JFE Shoji India

Arfin India advanced 2.90% to Rs 46.80 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 180 crore from its distributor, JFE Shoji India, for the supply of aluminium ingots, wire rods, and cubes/shots.

The order is for an aggregate quantity of 6,900 MT, to be executed over a period of six months from October 2025 to March 2026. This amounts to a monthly supply of around 1,150 MT, with a value of approximately Rs 30 crore per month.

Arfin India manufactures and trades in non-ferrous metals.

On the financial front, the company reported a 64.1% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.08 crore on an 18.1% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 108.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.