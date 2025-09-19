Jaykay Enterprises jumps after arm bags Rs 94-cr LoI

Jaykay Enterprises rose 5.45% to Rs 194.40 after its step-down subsidiary, Allen Reinforced Plastics, received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 94.45 crore from BrahMos Aerospace for the manufacture of composite parts.

Jaykay Enterprises is engaged in additive manufacturing, prototyping, and 3D printing.

On the financial front, the company reported a 343.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.22 crore on a 223.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 55.45 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News