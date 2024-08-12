Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 400.71 crore

Net profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 16.38% to Rs 47.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 400.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 428.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.400.71428.6314.4916.4272.7184.3463.7476.0247.0656.28

