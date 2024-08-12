Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 16.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.51% to Rs 400.71 croreNet profit of Cera Sanitaryware declined 16.38% to Rs 47.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.51% to Rs 400.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 428.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales400.71428.63 -7 OPM %14.4916.42 -PBDT72.7184.34 -14 PBT63.7476.02 -16 NP47.0656.28 -16
