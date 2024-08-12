Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 384.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 384.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.80% to Rs 797.81 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education rose 384.18% to Rs 701.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 144.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.80% to Rs 797.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 791.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales797.81791.45 1 OPM %27.5626.39 -PBDT221.22212.08 4 PBT206.18199.11 4 NP701.68144.92 384

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Private jets and more: Axis Bank targets elite with new luxury credit card

Security forces widen search in J-K's Anantnag to flush out terrorists

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index in red despite overall recovery; Sun TV, Balkrishna Ind top losers

Bharti Global to acquire 24% stake in British telecom giant BT Group

LIVE: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in CBI, ED cases on Aug 20

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story