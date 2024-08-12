Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 9.14 crore

Net Loss of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.146.64 38 OPM %13.35-17.02 -PBDT1.26-1.14 LP PBT-0.15-2.52 94 NP-0.09-1.81 95

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

