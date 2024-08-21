Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.89% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 627.5. The BSE Realty index is up 0.44% to quote at 8255.73. The index is down 3.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 0.39% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 92.22 % over last one year compared to the 23.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 2.89% over last one month compared to 3.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4857 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30326 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 351.8 on 25 Aug 2023.