Genus Power hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs 3,608 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 438.35 after the company's subsidiary secured three letters of award (LoAs) worth Rs 3,608.52 crore.

The orders are for appointing the subsidiary as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scope of work includes designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system with approximately 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, along with energy accounting on a design, build, own, operate, and transfer (DBFOOT) basis.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said: "With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs 28,000 crore (net of taxes).