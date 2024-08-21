Genus Power hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs 3,608 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 438.35 after the company's subsidiary secured three letters of award (LoAs) worth Rs 3,608.52 crore.
The orders are for appointing the subsidiary as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scope of work includes designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system with approximately 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, along with energy accounting on a design, build, own, operate, and transfer (DBFOOT) basis.
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said: "With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs 28,000 crore (net of taxes).
These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the company's robust future growth."
Genus Power Infrastructures is engaged in manufacture of electronic energy meters. It also undertakes EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) for power transmission and distribution projects where it provides complete turnkey solutions for transmission and distribution utilities in the state and private sectors.
More From This Section
The companys consolidated net profit surged 109.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.05 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.6% YoY to Rs 414.16 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News