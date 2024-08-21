Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.47% today to trade at Rs 1629.75. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.45% to quote at 57644.62. The index is down 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.33% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 16.77 % over last one year compared to the 23.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14227 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1791.9 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1363.45 on 14 Feb 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Movement to protect reservation a positive effort: Akhilesh on Bharat Bandh

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

Uthappa opens up about his depression after Graham Thrope's untimely death

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story