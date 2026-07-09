CESC Ltd is quoting at Rs 163.1, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session in a row in last one year as compared to a 5.14% up 0.6%. in NIFTY and a 6.91% down 0.74% in the Nifty Energy index.

CESC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163.1, down 0.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24052.3. The Sensex is at 77018.87, up 0.67%.CESC Ltd has eased around 3.03% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CESC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38695.65, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.63 lakh shares in last one month.