Coforge launches SecureEdgeon 2Cloud, next-gen AI powered Zero Trust security offering

Coforge announced the launch of SecureEdge2Cloud, a next-generation AI-powered, Zero Trust security offering built on the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform. The offering enables organizations across industries to securely accelerate digital transformation, strengthen cyber resilience, and confidently adopt cloud, AI, and modern digital technologies. Coforge was recently onboarded into the next phase of Zscaler's Project AI-Guardian, expanding ecosystem collaboration and strengthening interoperability across the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform and its AI security portfolio.

Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge, said, "Organizations today need a security strategy that can keep pace with the rapid adoption of cloud, AI, and distributed digital ecosystems. SecureEdge2Cloud reflects Coforge's AI-engineering approach, combined with our deep expertise in cybersecurity, cloud, and enterprise transformation. Together with Zscaler, we are helping organizations simplify complexity, strengthen resilience, protect critical assets, and unlock innovation with confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world."