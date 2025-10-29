CESC rises as arm secures 300 MW solar project from SECI

CESC advanced 1.33% to Rs 167.20 after the company's subsidiary, Purvah Green Power, received a contract from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 300 MW solar power project with an Energy Storage System (ESS).

The project involves power supply from the solar power facility with a contracted capacity of 300 MW at a tariff rate of Rs 2.86 per kWh. The contract period is for 25 years from the scheduled commencement of supply.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, SECI, and does not fall under related party transactions. The promoter or promoter group of Purvah has no interest in SECI.