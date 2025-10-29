Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spice Lounge Food Works announces strategic expansion with acquisition of Rightfest

Spice Lounge Food Works announces strategic expansion with acquisition of Rightfest

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The board of Spice Lounge Food Works has approved the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Rightfest Hospitality LLP (Rightfest), marking a strategic expansion in India's rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space.

This move is more than just an acquisition of an entertainment venue operator for the Company as it signals a deliberate horizontal expansion beyond its culinary roots into the fast-growing experiential lifestyle ecosystem. By leveraging Rightfest's strong brand, live-music events and premium venue assets, the company aims to capitalise on rising demand from affluent millennials and tourists across metros and leisure destinations.

With this strategic move, Spice Lounge Food Works positions itself to scale not just as a food service player but as all-encompassing lifestyle powerhouse; delivering curated experiences across dining, nightlife and entertainment while unlocking higher growth and asset light revenue opportunities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Stock Alert: Tata Capital, Adani Green Energy, Shree Cement, Samhi Hotels

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4693.10% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story