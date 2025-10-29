Spice Lounge Food Works announces strategic expansion with acquisition of Rightfest

The board of Spice Lounge Food Works has approved the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Rightfest Hospitality LLP (Rightfest), marking a strategic expansion in India's rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space.

This move is more than just an acquisition of an entertainment venue operator for the Company as it signals a deliberate horizontal expansion beyond its culinary roots into the fast-growing experiential lifestyle ecosystem. By leveraging Rightfest's strong brand, live-music events and premium venue assets, the company aims to capitalise on rising demand from affluent millennials and tourists across metros and leisure destinations.

With this strategic move, Spice Lounge Food Works positions itself to scale not just as a food service player but as all-encompassing lifestyle powerhouse; delivering curated experiences across dining, nightlife and entertainment while unlocking higher growth and asset light revenue opportunities.