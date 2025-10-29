Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has signed a strategic $15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Byte Eclipse, a US-based IoT company, to design and develop Edge AI Chips tailored for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry. This partnership underscores BCSSL's commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and technology-driven solutions to transform industrial operations.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to create advanced Edge AI chips that enable real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for mission-critical applications like Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will address the unique challenges of the O&G sector, including harsh environments, remote locations, and the need for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations. Phase 1 of the project, valued at $15 million, is expected to be completed within 18 months, with future phases planned for scaling the solution globally.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Tata Capital, Adani Green Energy, Shree Cement, Samhi Hotels

Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit rises 4693.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 67.18% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story