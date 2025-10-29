Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announces strategic collaboration with Byte Eclipse

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has signed a strategic $15 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Byte Eclipse, a US-based IoT company, to design and develop Edge AI Chips tailored for the Oil & Gas (O&G) industry. This partnership underscores BCSSL's commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and technology-driven solutions to transform industrial operations.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to create advanced Edge AI chips that enable real-time, on-site data processing and decision-making for mission-critical applications like Predictive Maintenance (PdM). These chips will address the unique challenges of the O&G sector, including harsh environments, remote locations, and the need for secure, efficient, and autonomous operations. Phase 1 of the project, valued at $15 million, is expected to be completed within 18 months, with future phases planned for scaling the solution globally.