Stock Alert: Tata Capital, Adani Green Energy, Shree Cement, Samhi Hotels

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Brigade Enterprises, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Coal India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Le Travenues Technology, LIC Housing Finance, Larsen & Toubro, BHEL, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery and Radico Khaitan will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks To Watch:

Tata Capitals consolidated net profit increased 2% to Rs 1,097.32 crore on 7.8% jump in total income to Rs 7,753.17 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shree Cements consolidated net profit surged 303.6% to Rs 308.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 76.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 17.4% YoY to Rs 4,761.07 crore in Q2 FY26.

Adani Green Energy reported a 111.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 583 crore in Q2 September 2025 despite of 5.3% decline in net sales to Rs 2,824 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Adani Total Gas reported a 11.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 163.49 crore despite of 19.1% jump in net sales to Rs 1451.26 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Blue Dart Express consolidated net profit climbed 29.5% to Rs 81.38 crore on 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1549.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Samhi Hotels consolidated net profit soared 632.4% to Rs 92.43 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 12.62 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales jumped 11.8% YoY to Rs 292.97 crore in Q2 September 2025.