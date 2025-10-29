Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis launches two quantum technology-focused solutions

Mphasis launches two quantum technology-focused solutions

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Mphasis announced the launch of two quantum technology-focused solutions:

Mphasis qCryptsec for quantum-safe cryptography to strengthen enterprise resilience

o Mphasis qCryptsec, the Quantum Cryptography solution, reduces risk from cybersecurity threats, regulatory non-compliance, and operational disruptions

Mphasis QOptiDecision for quantum computing-enhanced decision intelligence in the quantum era

o Mphasis QOptiDecision brings the power of hybrid quantum-classical and quantum-inspired computing to accelerate complex enterprise decisions with more accuracy.

Mphasis qCryptsec provides organizations with a clear roadmap to achieve quantum-safe security. The solution supports a structured transition from assessment to quantum-ready operations. It includes scanning tools to discover cryptographic assets, such as algorithms, keys, and certificates, of an enterprise, resulting in a cryptographic inventory -Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM). It also provides a multi-layered defence against threats through post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) implementation and secure key transfer using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Mphasis qCryptsec reduces risk by identifying vulnerable cryptographic assets, supports compliance, and prepares organizations for faster incident response and quantum readiness. This ensures comprehensive enterprise-wide coverage, seamless integration, full supply chain visibility, and actionable risk insights.

Mphasis QOptiDecision solution leverages hybrid quantum-classical and quantum-inspired optimization technologies to solve large-scale complex scheduling, routing and resource allocation challenges. Mphasis QOptiDecision delivers enhanced outcomes without impacting runtime. This approach uses adaptive parameter tuning to balance multiple objectives and an iterative workflow that finds high-quality, optimized solutions.

Mphasis QOptiDecision integrates with current enterprise decision systems, allowing for seamless transition to a disruptive, future-focused technology. These capabilities have been successfully applied in areas such as last-mile route optimization, 3-D bin packing, wealth advisor assignments, airline passenger re-accommodation, and crew scheduling.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

