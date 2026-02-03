CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd gains for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 665.8, up 9.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 665.8, up 9.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.77% on the day, quoting at 25784.1. The Sensex is at 83941.05, up 2.79%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has gained around 3.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34613.3, up 2.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 666.2, up 9.28% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 10.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Energy index.