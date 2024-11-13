CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.86% to Rs 19.42 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 3.23% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.86% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.4220.2016.8416.493.603.683.193.292.402.48

