Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.79 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 89.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 182.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 1638.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1730.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1638.861730.212.815.347.4960.66-110.26-34.51-89.79182.73

