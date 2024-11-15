Chadha Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.50% to Rs 82.37 crore

Net profit of Chadha Papers reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.50% to Rs 82.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.82.37106.297.272.784.390.372.15-1.981.28-1.59

