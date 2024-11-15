Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.45% to Rs 5.85 croreNet profit of Ace Software Exports declined 11.22% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.45% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.851.98 195 OPM %24.44-3.54 -PBDT1.461.06 38 PBT1.320.98 35 NP0.870.98 -11
