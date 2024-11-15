Ace Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 11.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.45% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net profit of Ace Software Exports declined 11.22% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.45% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.851.9824.44-3.541.461.061.320.980.870.98

