Chalet Hotels Q4 PAT soars 125% to Rs 82 cr

Chalet Hotels consolidated net profit zoomed 124.6% to Rs 82.44 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 36.71 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.8% YoY to Rs 418.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax surged 38.6% to Rs 99.03 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 71.46 crore in Q4 FY23.

EBITDA jumped 18% to Rs 189 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 160.3 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 44.5% in Q4 FY24 from 46.4% in Q4 FY23.

The company's hospitality segment reported revenue of Rs 383 crore, up 24% from Q4 FY23. Rental / annuity business stood at Rs 35.4 crore, up by 26% over Q4 FY23.

Occupancy was at 76% in Q4 FY24 as against 74% in Q4 FY23.

The revPAR, or revenue per available room, was Rs 898.4 crore in Q4 FY24, up 7% compared with Rs 836.3 crore in the same quarter last year. In Q4 FY24, same store ARR stood at Rs 12,159, up by 8% over Q4FY23

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 51.7% to Rs 278.17 crore on 25.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1417.25 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels, said, I am very pleased with the consecutive record quarters of operating performances at Chalet. Historically, Chalet has followed the path of high capital productivity through an optimal leverage in its balance sheet. This strength, along with exciting portfolio & pipeline growth, a successful capital raise and with our ability to deliver high returns, reiterates our commitment to our stakeholders. The team also continued to deliver strong progress on our ESG plans.

Chalet Hotels is an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high-end hotels in key metro cities in India. CHL portfolio comprises of seven operating hotels, including a hotel with a co-located serviced residence, which are situated across the markets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.

