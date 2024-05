For supply of premium steamed basmati rice

Sarveshwar Foods announced that it has been awarded a momentous contract from the esteemed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Jammu and Kashmir. Under this contract, Sarveshwar Foods will supply its premium Steamed Basmati Rice to the renowned pilgrimage destination.

