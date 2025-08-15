Challani Capital standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.24% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of Challani Capital rose 175.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 124.24% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.740.3359.4648.480.440.160.440.160.440.16

