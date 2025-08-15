Capital Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.32 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.39% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net loss of Capital Trust reported to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.39% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.4024.50-57.8220.08-11.031.06-11.130.98-8.320.73

