Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Chamanlal Setia Exports has shifted processing facilities of processing house situated at Village Mithi Rohar, NH-8, Gandhidham Gujarat, Kutch -370201 to a new location at Survey no. 214, Village Virania, Mundra, Kachchh, Gujarat-370421 and Company is going to commence commercial operations of this processing house w.e.f 04 July 2025.

Hence the previous processing house situated at Village Mithi Rohar, NH-8, Gandhidham Gujarat, Kutch -370201 may deemed to be closed now as consequence.

