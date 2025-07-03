Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Phoenix Mills has allotted 1,604 equity shares under ESOP on 3 July 2025. Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 71,50,46,692 consisting of 35,75,23,346 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 71,50,49,900 consisting of 35,75,24,950 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Barometers pare all gains; Nifty slides below 25,450

V2 Retail's revenue climbs 51% YoY in Q1 FY26

Arkade Developers surges after acquiring Goregaon-based redevelopment project

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story