Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 1,604 equity shares under ESOP on 3 July 2025. Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 71,50,46,692 consisting of 35,75,23,346 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 71,50,49,900 consisting of 35,75,24,950 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

