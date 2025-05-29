Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit rises 5.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.13% to Rs 367.69 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports rose 5.59% to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 367.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 102.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 115.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 1495.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1355.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

367.69383.531495.261355.639.089.289.4311.9430.5433.32139.98161.6031.7130.96136.37154.5324.5523.25102.88115.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News