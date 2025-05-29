Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Libord Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Libord Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net Loss of Libord Finance reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.37% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.180.09 100 0.590.76 -22 OPM %-238.89-111.11 --161.021.32 - PBDT-0.17-0.33 48 -0.330.44 PL PBT-0.22-0.38 42 -0.550.26 PL NP-0.14-0.28 50 -0.540.20 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

