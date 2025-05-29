Acknit Industries standalone net profit rises 2.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 65.47 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries rose 2.93% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 65.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.26% to Rs 9.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 240.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

65.4768.45240.37220.668.688.047.467.655.084.9315.4614.754.264.1412.1511.463.163.079.008.55

