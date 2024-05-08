Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Chambal Fertilisers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 2643.04 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 2.85% to Rs 96.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 2643.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3598.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.36% to Rs 1275.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1034.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.31% to Rs 17966.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27772.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2643.043598.67 -27 17966.4127772.81 -35 OPM %6.303.00 -11.376.55 - PBDT203.9382.31 148 2199.771724.62 28 PBT125.856.39 1869 1886.981416.33 33 NP96.7894.10 3 1275.801034.22 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

Basic materials stocks slide

Chambal Fertilisers &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 41.78% in the December 2023 quarter

Volumes soar at Chambal Fertilisers &amp; Chemicals Ltd counter

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Stock Alert: Patel Engineering, M&amp;M, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, PB Fintech

Patel Engineering JV emerges as L-1 for Rs 343 cr project

Indices may see a flat opening

Ashirwad Steels &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE to simulate disaster recovery with live session on Saturday, May 18th

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story