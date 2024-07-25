Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chandra Prabhu International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.20 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024
Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 291.88 crore

Net Loss of Chandra Prabhu International reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 291.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales291.88277.36 5 OPM %0.06-0.59 -PBDT-0.93-1.94 52 PBT-1.20-2.04 41 NP-1.20-2.04 41

First Published: Jul 25 2024

