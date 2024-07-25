JK Paper Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Axis Bank Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2024. Axis Bank Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, DCB Bank Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp JK Paper Ltd tumbled 7.32% to Rs 522.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 84509 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Axis Bank Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 1168.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 4.66% to Rs 2267.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd slipped 4.57% to Rs 127.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd corrected 4.51% to Rs 638.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91995 shares in the past one month.

