Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister's package to boost employment and skilling for 4.1 crore youth

Prime Minister's package to boost employment and skilling for 4.1 crore youth

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Budget 2024-25 has outlined that as part of the Prime Ministers package, five key schemes and initiatives have been announced, supported by a massive central outlay of Rs. 2 lakh crore. The package will facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth over a 5-year period. These initiatives aim at Employment Linked Incentives besides enhancing skilling, women's workforce participation, support to MSMEs and strengthening capital infrastructure, collectively driving a significant positive impact on the nation's employment scenario. Three of these five schemes will be implemented through the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), encouraging workforce formalization by incentivizing both employers and employees. These Employment Linked Incentive Schemes are designed to recognize first-time employees and provide comprehensive support to both employees and employers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; broader indices continue to struggle

Nestle cuts sales outlook as consumers become increasingly cost-conscious

LIVE: Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia, K Kavitha in excise policy scam

Nissan's profits wiped out by deep US discounts; shares plunge 7%

This Andhra Pradesh stock has zoomed 51% in 4 days; up 114% since June 5

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story