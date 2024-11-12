Career Point consolidated net profit rises 12.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 26.41 croreNet profit of Career Point rose 12.15% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.4120.44 29 OPM %62.2145.60 -PBDT18.3114.24 29 PBT17.3613.25 31 NP12.9211.52 12
