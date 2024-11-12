Career Point consolidated net profit rises 12.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.21% to Rs 26.41 crore

Net profit of Career Point rose 12.15% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.21% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.4120.4462.2145.6018.3114.2417.3613.2512.9211.52

