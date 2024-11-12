India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 151.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 17.91 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 151.11% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.9115.7573.4264.446.704.556.044.044.521.80

