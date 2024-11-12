India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 151.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 17.91 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 151.11% to Rs 4.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 17.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.9115.75 14 OPM %73.4264.44 -PBDT6.704.55 47 PBT6.044.04 50 NP4.521.80 151

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

