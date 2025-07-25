Chembond Material Technologies consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 57.68 crore

Net profit of Chembond Material Technologies declined 14.74% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 57.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.57.6846.276.027.436.055.375.374.793.994.68

