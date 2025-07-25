Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 61.24% to Rs 1.38 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 61.24% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.383.56-6.52-3.650.330.240.330.240.330.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News