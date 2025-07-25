Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 16.97% to Rs 287.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2106.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2352.592106.84 12 OPM %18.2817.86 -PBDT472.07399.50 18 PBT391.35331.84 18 NP287.11245.45 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 17.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Bridge Securities standalone net profit rises 1400.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Oscar Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story