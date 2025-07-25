Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 16.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 16.97% to Rs 287.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 245.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.66% to Rs 2352.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2106.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

