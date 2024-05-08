Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chemiesynth (Vapi) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales decline 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore

Net loss of Chemiesynth (Vapi) reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.25% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.54% to Rs 16.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.454.85 -8 16.4320.94 -22 OPM %7.8719.79 -9.3712.27 - PBDT0.100.80 -88 0.851.99 -57 PBT-0.260.47 PL -0.450.82 PL NP-0.200.26 PL -0.390.56 PL

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

