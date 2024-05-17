Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highways Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 328.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Highways Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 328.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 433.12% to Rs 879.01 crore

Net loss of Highways Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 328.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 433.12% to Rs 879.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 208.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 34.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.48% to Rs 1455.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales879.01164.88 433 1455.85639.99 127 OPM %30.8655.71 -45.5867.19 - PBDT152.4257.50 165 409.91214.05 92 PBT44.4325.80 72 188.8796.45 96 NP-328.9520.71 PL -208.5834.20 PL

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

