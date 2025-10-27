Chennai Petroleum surges after registering PAT of Rs 731 crore in Q2

Chennai Petroleum Corporation jumped 5.76% to Rs 816.95 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 731.55 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 629.49 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Net revenue from operations increased by 35.1% YoY to Rs 16,327.34 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses for the second quarter rose by 18.5% to Rs 15,368.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
The company recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 994.29 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 857.37 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Chennai Petroleum has recorded a net profit of Rs 689.68 crore in H1 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 294.45 crore in H1 FY25. Net revenue for the period under review was Rs 31,139.44 crore, up 6.7% YoY.
The companys average gross refining margin for the period April-September 2025 period was $6.17 per barrel as against $2.93 per barrel in the April-September 2024 period.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation is in the business of refining crude oil to produce & supply various petroleum products and manufacture and sell lubricating oil additives.
