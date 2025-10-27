Prime Focus Ltd soars 1.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.98% in last one year as compared to a 6.72% fall in NIFTY and a 20.73% fall in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.3, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25974.3. The Sensex is at 84810.37, up 0.71%. Prime Focus Ltd has dropped around 2.65% in last one month.